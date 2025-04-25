Studycat's Popular Kids Chinese Language App Boosts Learning With Parental Tools

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Studycat's Fun Chinese app launches parental tools for progress tracking and co-learning, helping kids master Mandarin.

- CEOHK, HONG KONG, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Studycat , the award-winning creator of Fun Chinese, a popular kids Chinese language app, today unveiled powerful new parental tools to enhance children's Mandarin learning. Launched to empower parents, these features offer progress tracking, personalized learning paths, and co-learning activities, making bilingual education engaging and accessible from home.Empower your child's Mandarin journey today! Download Studycat's Fun Chinese app at and try the new parental tools.With over 1 million users worldwide, the Fun Chinese app by Studycat has become a trusted resource for parents raising bilingual children. Designed for children aged 3-8, the app uses a play-based curriculum featuring interactive games, songs, and puzzles to teach Mandarin vocabulary, pronunciation, and comprehension. The latest update introduces a suite of parental tools to address the growing demand for family involvement in education, solving the challenge of monitoring and guiding kids' progress in a fun, seamless way.According to a 2024 report, 78% of parents prefer digital learning tools that offer visibility into their child's progress, and 65% value apps that foster parent-child interaction (Apps for Kids Market). Studycat's new features meet these needs, ensuring parents are active partners in their child's Mandarin journey. The app's kidSAFE certification and ad-free environment further provide peace of mind, allowing kids to explore safely while parents stay informed.Key features of the new parental tools include:- Progress Tracking Dashboard: Parents can track their child's completed lessons, vocabulary mastery, and learning time, with real-time updates and milestone celebrations.- Personalized Learning Paths: Tailor lessons to match a child's skill level, from beginner to intermediate, ensuring the right balance of challenge and fun.- Co-learning activities, including interactive games and printable worksheets from the Studycat Club, encourage parents to participate, fostering family bonding through language exploration.- Goal-Setting Tools: Set daily or weekly learning goals, with notifications to keep kids motivated and parents engaged.- Multilingual Interface: The dashboard supports English, Simplified Chinese, and other languages, making it accessible for diverse families.These tools build on Studycat's 20-year legacy of educational innovation. Developed by language teachers and early education experts, the app aligns with international standards, focusing on skills in listening, speaking, reading, and writing. Its immersive approach, featuring varied character voices and accents, helps kids naturally master Mandarin pronunciation. The app's offline mode ensures learning continues anywhere, from plane rides to playdates.The timing of this release aligns with growing global interest in Mandarin, with over 1 billion speakers worldwide and increasing demand for bilingual education. Studycat's focus on parental involvement aligns with 2025's EdTech trends, where 53% of kids' apps now feature family-oriented features. By offering tools that empower parents without requiring prior knowledge of Chinese, Studycat makes language learning inclusive and approachable.The Studycat Club, a resource hub for parents and teachers, complements these tools with free worksheets, songs, and webinars on topics like“Learning Through Play.” While the Club has historically focused on English learners, the new update expands resources specific to Chinese learners, including coloring pages and vocabulary guides. Parents can access a 7-day free trial to explore these features, with monthly subscriptions starting at $14.99 and annual subscriptions starting at $59.99.About StudycatStudycat, founded in 2005, is a global leader in children's language learning, offering apps in Chinese, English, Spanish, French, and German. Its play-based curriculum, designed by education experts, engages young learners through interactive games and songs, helping to build fluency and confidence. With over 1 million users, Studycat is trusted by parents and teachers worldwide.

