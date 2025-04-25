Azerbaijan Culture Days Wraps Up In Kyrgyzstan With Jazz Concert

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Culture Days has concluded in Kyrgyzstan with a captivating evening of jazz music at the Kyrgyz National Conservatory, Azernews reports.

This concert, which featured a lineup of talented Azerbaijani artists, served as a fitting finale to the four-day cultural showcase.

At the outset of the concert, the Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Timurlan Azhymaliev addressed the audience, extending warm congratulations to the Azerbaijani delegation on the successful execution of the Days of Culture. He emphasized that such cultural exchanges serve to strengthen the bonds between the fraternal peoples of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation.

Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of Kyrgyzstan for their warm hospitality and for ensuring a high standard of organisation throughout the events. His remarks underscored the spirit of collaboration that characterizes the relationship between the two nations.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bishkek Latif Gandilov, further amplified the sentiment of camaraderie, highlighting the ongoing development of bilateral relations across various spheres. He acknowledged the concerted efforts made by the leaders of both countries to promote unity and equality among their peoples, reinforcing the shared values and cultural heritage that bind them together.

The Ambassador also took the opportunity to thank the Kyrgyz leadership for the generous hospitality extended to the Azerbaijani delegation, which greatly contributed to the success of the event.

Following these heartfelt speeches, the spotlight turned to the ensemble of Azerbaijani musicians, who showcased the rich tapestry of their culture through an enchanting performance.

The jazz trio, consisting of Elbay Mammadzade on piano, Saleh Mammadov on bass guitar, and Eyvaz Gashimov on drums, mesmerized the audience with their renditions of timeless pieces.

They performed a delightful selection of compositions, including A. Melikov's "My Flowers," T. Guliyev's "You are Mine" and "Sad Song," D. Reeves's "Tango," E. Mammadzade's "Mikail's Dance," and music from the beloved opera "Carmen" by G. Bizet, as well as V. Mustafazade's evocative "Spring" and the spirited Azerbaijani folk dance "Yalli."

Through their impressive performances, the musicians brought to life the depth and nuances of Azerbaijani jazz art, captivating the audience and creating an atmosphere filled with joy and shared cultural appreciation.

The Azerbaijan Culture Days, which spanned four exhilarating days on the ancient and culturally rich lands of Kyrgyzstan, left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of attendees.

With a dynamic and colorful program that highlighted the artistry and heritage of Azerbaijan, the event not only celebrated the cultural legacy of a nation but also reinforced the enduring friendship and solidarity between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

As the curtains closed on this remarkable celebration, the memories created will undoubtedly resonate for years to come, paving the way for future collaborations and cultural exchanges.