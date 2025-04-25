PEPSI® IS BACK WITH A NEW CHAPTER OF 'THIRSTY FOR MORE' FEATURING DAVID BECKHAM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Thirsty For More" is Pepsi's global platform that champions the mindset of going after what you love-big or small-without second-guessingIt's about choosing to do what you find most fun and enjoyable, regardless of what others might expect. Whether it's a daily ritual, a personal passion, or a spontaneous decision, Thirsty For More encourages people to lean into what feels right and make everyday moments as enjoyable as possible-because if you love it, it's never a waste.

Whether it's football or motorbiking, David Beckham has always gone all-in on what he loves. That's what Thirsty For More is all about. It's not about chasing the next big thing-it's about doing what you truly enjoy, regardless of what others might expect. No pressure. No pretending. Just real moments, lived fully.

Pepsi's new campaign film celebrates just that. From spending time gaming with friends and dancing at a gig, to belting out karaoke or taking a road trip detour just because-it's a snapshot of the moments that make life even more fun. The film ends with David Beckham delivering the campaign's Thirsty For More message: "If you love it, it's never a waste."

David Beckham adds: "It's always great working with Pepsi – we've been making campaigns together for well over 20 years now and have produced a lot of great work in that time. I enjoyed shooting this latest campaign and I'm excited for what's to come."

Cathy Graham Kidd , Senior Director of Global Brand Marketing at PepsiCo, adds: "David Beckham is a true icon, and his way of living reflects what this campaign is all about. Thirsty For More is about tuning into what makes you feel alive-however big or small-and enjoying it, unapologetically. This launch is just the beginning. You'll see it come to life with local activations across the world."

Long-standing fans may remember some of David Beckham's most memorable Pepsi ads, including the legendary 2002 "Sumo" match, which saw him, and his teammates go head-to-head with a group of sumo wrestlers. In 2003, Pepsi transformed a Western-style duel into a humorous penalty shootout featuring David Beckham as part of its "Wild West" film, shortly followed by "Football Warriors" in 2004, which saw him using his football skills to help protect the protagonists' hoard of soft drinks-whilst dressed in warrior guise.

