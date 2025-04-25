WATERDROP FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024

BEIJING, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop", the "Company" or "we") (NYSE: WDH ), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 25, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at as well as the SEC's website at .

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at [email protected] .

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH ) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit .

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Waterdrop Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.

