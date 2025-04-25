403
German Industry Stalls As Tariffs And Weak Demand Hit Core Sectors
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Germany's government, in its latest spring economic report, has confirmed that the country faces a third year of stagnation in 2025. The forecast, released on April 24, 2025, slashes expected growth to zero, down from the 0.3% predicted just months earlier.
Officials cite U.S. trade policy and persistent structural weaknesses as the main drivers behind this unprecedented standstill. Germany's export-oriented model, once the backbone of its prosperity, now faces mounting pressure.
U.S. tariffs, especially a 25% duty on car imports, have directly targeted Germany's critical automotive sector. In 2024, German exported 3.4 million cars worth €135 billion, with the United States accounting for 13.1% of those exports.
Analysts estimate these tariffs will reduce German GDP by 0.1 percentage points in both 2025 and 2026. If trade tensions escalate, the negative impact could double, posing a significant threat to the country's industrial base.
Industrial production data confirms the malaise. Output fell 1.3% month-on-month in February 2025, driven by a 3.2% drop in construction, a 5.3% fall in food manufacturing, and a 3.3% decrease in energy production.
Over the three months ending February, industrial output declined by 0.1%. Compared to a year earlier, industrial activity dropped by 4%. Energy-intensive industries, already struggling with high costs, saw output fall 0.6% in February alone.
The construction sector, traditionally a stabilizer, continues to shrink. Analysts expect a 0.5% real-term decline in 2025, marking the fifth consecutive year of contraction.
High inflation, expensive materials, and weak demand have pushed many firms toward insolvency. Residential construction remains the hardest hit, with new building permits and orders falling sharply.
Germany Faces Economic Crossroads Amid Housing Shortfall
The government's target of 400,000 new apartments per year remains out of reach, with only 295,000 completed in 2023. Inflation has eased but remains above target.
Consumer prices rose 2.2% year-on-year in March 2025, the lowest since November 2024. Service inflation slowed to 3.4%, while energy prices dropped by 2.8%.
Core inflation, excluding food and energy, slowed to 2.5%. Rising real wages offer some relief, but business sentiment remains subdued. For the first time, more firms plan to cut jobs than to hire.
Political uncertainty compounds these challenges. The collapse of the previous government in late 2024 left Germany without a clear policy direction. The new administration, expected to take office in May, faces the task of reviving growth while managing fiscal constraints.
Planned infrastructure and defense spending may help, but most economists see little chance of a quick recovery. Germany's industrial and export machine, long the envy of Europe , now faces a prolonged period of stagnation.
Tariffs, weak demand, and domestic hurdles have combined to stall growth, leaving the country at a critical juncture. Only decisive action on trade, investment, and structural reform can alter this course.
