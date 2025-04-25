403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Paraguay Holds Interest Rate Steady At 6% As Inflation And Growth Shift The Landscape
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Central Bank of Paraguay, in its March 2025 meeting, kept the benchmark interest rate at 6%. Officials cited stable inflation expectations and recent economic data as the main reasons for holding the line.
The latest figures show annual inflation at 4.38% in March, up slightly from 4.27% in February. This rate stands above the central bank's 3.5% target but remains well below the country's historical average of 6.36%.
Food prices, a key driver, rose 4.4% year-on-year in January, with the trend expected to moderate to 4% by 2026. The central bank's decision comes as Paraguay's economy shows signs of resilience.
The Monthly Economic Activity Indicator grew 6.7% year-on-year in January, buoyed by manufacturing, construction, services, and livestock.
However, agriculture and electricity generation declined, reflecting the impact of adverse weather and volatile commodity prices. The bank recently revised its 2025 GDP growth forecast upward from 3.8% to 4.0%.
This revision reflects stronger-than-expected activity in services and construction, even as lower soybean yields drag down agriculture. Monetary authorities maintain a clear focus on price stability.
They use the policy rat to influence borrowing costs and liquidity, aiming to keep inflation near the target. The committee stresses that the current rate is close to the neutral range, neither stimulating nor restricting the economy.
They remain ready to adjust policy if inflation deviates from the target or if external shocks arise. International factors also shape Paraguay's outlook.
U.S. labor market data and Federal Reserve policy influence global capital flows and commodity prices, which in turn affect Paraguay's export earnings and currency.
Recently, oil and agricultural commodity prices have dropped due to improved supply and weaker global demand, easing some inflationary pressure. Paraguay's central bank projects inflation to reach 3.8% by year-end, slightly above the target.
Analysts expect the rate to remain unchanged through 2025, though some anticipate a cut to 5.5% if inflation slows further. The bank's cautious approach reflects its commitment to currency stability and predictable conditions for business and investment.
The real story is that Paraguay's central bank is managing a delicate balance. It keeps inflation in check without stifling growth, all while navigating unpredictable global markets.
The bank's steady hand signals confidence in the economy's fundamentals, even as it stands ready to act if conditions change. All figures and claims in this article are based solely on official data and hard facts.
The latest figures show annual inflation at 4.38% in March, up slightly from 4.27% in February. This rate stands above the central bank's 3.5% target but remains well below the country's historical average of 6.36%.
Food prices, a key driver, rose 4.4% year-on-year in January, with the trend expected to moderate to 4% by 2026. The central bank's decision comes as Paraguay's economy shows signs of resilience.
The Monthly Economic Activity Indicator grew 6.7% year-on-year in January, buoyed by manufacturing, construction, services, and livestock.
However, agriculture and electricity generation declined, reflecting the impact of adverse weather and volatile commodity prices. The bank recently revised its 2025 GDP growth forecast upward from 3.8% to 4.0%.
This revision reflects stronger-than-expected activity in services and construction, even as lower soybean yields drag down agriculture. Monetary authorities maintain a clear focus on price stability.
They use the policy rat to influence borrowing costs and liquidity, aiming to keep inflation near the target. The committee stresses that the current rate is close to the neutral range, neither stimulating nor restricting the economy.
They remain ready to adjust policy if inflation deviates from the target or if external shocks arise. International factors also shape Paraguay's outlook.
U.S. labor market data and Federal Reserve policy influence global capital flows and commodity prices, which in turn affect Paraguay's export earnings and currency.
Recently, oil and agricultural commodity prices have dropped due to improved supply and weaker global demand, easing some inflationary pressure. Paraguay's central bank projects inflation to reach 3.8% by year-end, slightly above the target.
Analysts expect the rate to remain unchanged through 2025, though some anticipate a cut to 5.5% if inflation slows further. The bank's cautious approach reflects its commitment to currency stability and predictable conditions for business and investment.
The real story is that Paraguay's central bank is managing a delicate balance. It keeps inflation in check without stifling growth, all while navigating unpredictable global markets.
The bank's steady hand signals confidence in the economy's fundamentals, even as it stands ready to act if conditions change. All figures and claims in this article are based solely on official data and hard facts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment