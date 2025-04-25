This Week In Tech News: 15 Stories You Need To See

With nearly 30 years of deep industry expertise, Candela is well-positioned to support Sapiens' vision and strategy for growth in the APAC market in addition to providing innovative new capabilities to Sapiens global customers. Candela's solutions are complementary to Sapiens Insurance Platform and Policy Administration Systems for Life.The FE 50-150MM F2 GM's constant F2 aperture creates beautifully smooth bokeh, making it an ideal choice for portrait, wedding, and event photographers aiming to isolate subjects with a shallow depth of field. A newly developed 11-blade circular aperture further enhances the signature G Master bokeh.EMX also integrates RoboSense's proprietary scanning technology, combining control algorithms with scanner dynamics for scanning rates up to 20Hz-far exceeding industry standards-cutting response latency by over half, significantly enhancing the vehicle's ability to manage sudden scenarios like pedestrians or fast lane changes.Following the initial modeling of WhaleCast, the volunteer used SAS Viya Workbench, a standalone programming environment, to help solve a second problem: calculating the probability of whales' distance from shore.HOLO's innovative blockchain reconstruction solution provides a new kind of security for encrypted systems. By introducing verifiable secret sharing technology, the solution not only protects against malicious attacks, but also quickly recovers the system in the event of an attack, ensuring the security and integrity of data.With zero-touch recovery, multi-network connectivity, and real-time network intelligence, DNA 140 fuses advanced Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), intelligent SD-WAN routing, dual 5G failover, and AI hardware acceleration into a compact, deploy-anywhere appliance.As part of the upgrade to its latest 11.1 version, the PerfDog technical team collaborated with Pixelworks to develop the Frame Generation. Leveraging Pixelworks' rendering acceleration solution and AI capabilities, the Frame Generation compensates for frequently unavailable performance testing data while delivering professional guidance for gaming performance optimization.With the new incentive system, designers can now earn points based on the number of downloads and successful prints of their models. These points can be redeemed for Creality 3D printers, gift cards, and more through the Creality Cloud Eshop.During his time aboard the space station, Pettit conducted research to enhance in-orbit metal 3D printing capabilities, advance water sanitization technologies, explore plant growth under varying water conditions, and investigate fire behavior in microgravity, all contributing to future space missions."This partnership represents a transformative step in expanding digital asset infrastructure across Africa," said Olivier Roussy Newton of DeFi Technologies. "By collaborating with NSE, we will empower investors with new asset classes, driving economic growth, and positioning Kenya as a leading financial hub in Africa."With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both VidCruiter and the UKG Pro ® suite can benefit from an enhanced recruiting experience with powerful automation and candidate engagement tools.ZEN core enables end-to-end workflows by seamlessly integrating ZEISS light microscopes and SEMs, allowing users to easily operate their instruments and conduct multi-modal experiments through a single, intuitive, and streamlined graphical user interface (GUI).Designed to be installed on all automotive platforms, as well as consumer devices, the SDK is distinguished by its ability to simplify and speed up the development of innovative graphical interfaces, acting as a bridge between the technical complexity of infotainment and HMI systems and the needs of the end user, while also drastically reducing the time to market for infotainment software.With CRGs built by a team of decorated U.S. Special Operations Forces veterans and senior law enforcement executives, and every site walked in person to ensure accuracy, this partnership ensures frontline personnel have the critical information they need at a moment's notice-when clarity and coordination can make all the difference.Thanks to GPU acceleration, the system can process tens of millions of facial templates in real-time, within milliseconds, and can scale linearly with demand, making it adaptable to a variety of enterprise environments. Its accuracy is comparable to that of plaintext-based facial recognition systems, setting a new standard in secure facial recognition technology.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest technology-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a technology press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire