Weekly Recap: 13 Health Stories You Need To See

TAR-200 monotherapy shows highest complete response with sustained benefits in 12-month data from Phase 2b SunRISe-1 study (Cohort 2).As National Infant Immunization Week arrives, Fidelis Care, along with other health experts and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), urge parents to ensure their children receive timely vaccinations, including the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, to safeguard their health and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.The Reconfigurable Automation Cart (RAC) system, combined with Ginkgo Automation's orchestration software and real-time error resolution services, aims to enable Aura Genetics to efficiently scale and streamline diagnostic testing workflows.The initial focus of the five-year collaboration will be developing AI-powered tools for quicker detection of diseases, such as heart disease and cancer, reducing diagnostic turnaround times, and enabling earlier, more effective care management.Participants have 10 weeks to raise funds that will directly support The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) life-changing work. "Together, we are helping cancer patients live longer, better lives," said Coker Powell, LLS Chief Revenue Officer.Of the 318 lab professionals who responded to the 2025 CAP Today survey, 84% said that in the last month a medical courier delay or error impacted their ability to provide appropriate and timely results for patients, with an average of three such incidents reported per month per respondent.A project tothat could provide new treatments for osteoarthritis and cancer joins a trio of investigations funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and more on SpaceX's 32Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission for NASA to the International Space Station (ISS)."Today's members expect seamless, mobile-first experiences, and health plans need tools that meet those expectations while driving real outcomes," said Veronica Short, vice president of Product Management, Healthcare Solutions Group at WebMD Ignite. "With Coach's enhanced SMS capabilities, care managers can connect with members in the moments that matter-quickly, effectively and at scale.""Bringing our doctors automated documentation and intelligent insights means they can devote more quality time to our patients, and give them the personalized attention and care they deserve," said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, Oncologist and CEO of NYCBS."BD is redefining tissue repair through advanced biomaterials and expanding treatment options to meet individual patient needs through proven, reliable alternatives to permanent mesh," said Ron Silverman, chief medical officer for BD.New findings in Nature reveal how age-related gut changes fuel the growth of pre-leukemic blood cells and may increase other disease risksThe report surveyed 258 hospital pharmacy participants in the first quarter of 2025 to gauge opinions on current challenges, priorities, and trends shaping hospital pharmacies nationwide.Stage III colon cancer has a nearly 30% recurrence rate within five years. Labcorp's test detects cancer recurrence risk that conventional methods might miss, helping to identify patients who could benefit from additional treatment or therapy.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a health press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire