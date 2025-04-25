Korean Chemical Society And Enamine Partner To Advance Chemical Research

SUWON, SOUTH KOREA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Korean Chemical Society (KCS), an academic organization that promotes research and education in the field of chemistry and the chemistry profession, and Enamine, the leading provider of chemical compounds and drug discovery services, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in the field of chemical science. The document outlines a shared framework for cooperation across academic and business domains. The aim of the MOU is to strengthen research and scientific exchange between the two organizations to drive progress in chemical science.

KCS and Enamine intend to pursue a range of collaborative activities in areas of shared interest. These activities include joint support for academic research, assistance in advancing individual projects, and opportunities for international scientific exchange, - to name a few. The MOU prioritises equality and reciprocity in all engagements and is designed to foster long-term partnership.

((We at Enamine are delighted to partner with the Korean Chemical Society in supporting researchers and advancing international collaboration in chemical science)), said Iaroslava Kos, PhD, Director of Business Development at Enamine Ltd. ((This partnership opens new doors for collaboration and brings our scientific communities closer.))

((Through this collaboration, we aim to provide expanded research resources to our members and foster deeper international engagement in chemical sciences. We believe this MOU will contribute significantly to advancing scientific innovation and building a more connected global research community. )), said Phil Ho Lee, President of the Korean Chemical Society.

About Enamine: Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organization with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.5M in stock) and building blocks (350K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate efforts in Drug Discovery. For more information, visit:

About Korean Chemical Society: Korean Chemical Society (KCS), founded in 1946, is a leading academic organization dedicated to the advancement of chemistry in Korea and beyond. With over 7,000 members from academia, industry, and government, KCS promotes scientific exchange, supports young researchers, and fosters international collaboration. The society publishes several reputable journals and organizes national and international conferences to strengthen the global chemistry community.

Iaroslava Kos

Enamine Ltd.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.