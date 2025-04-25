Super Terminal Expo Facilitating Intermodal Synergies And Future-Forward Design For Asia's Transportation Hubs

HONG KONG, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning, design and development of efficient, accessible intermodal transportation hubs, particularly at airports, will take centre stage this November 4 - 6 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong at Super Terminal Expo (STE).

Backed by Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), STE reinforces its positioning as a comprehensive platform for industry professionals focused on the design and development of efficient intermodal transportation hubs.

The event will showcase innovations and trends in transportation hub design, airport construction, and master planning, featuring insights from top architects, planners, and construction experts. Over 4,000 attendees will explore cutting-edge solutions for passenger and cargo operations, smart terminal automation, AI-driven cargo management, and rail/metro integration, with a focus on sustainability and collaboration.

Airport Dialogues: Aviation at the Forefront

The event will feature a series of roundtable discussions titled 'Airport Dialogues,' bringing together academics, industry practitioners, and policymakers to tackle pressing challenges in airport design and development.

Stella Fung, GM– Maritime & Aviation, IM , emphasised the importance of these discussions in shaping the future of airport design. "Our goal is to foster collaboration among stakeholders to address the challenges facing modern airports and ensure they remain efficient, sustainable, and passenger-friendly in an evolving aviation landscape,' she explained. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in focused dialogues, including:

Planning the Airport City of Tomorrow: This crucial roundtable will delve into the strategic development of airport cities, exploring vital elements such as land-use optimisation and zoning strategies, methods for enhancing intermodal connectivity, and approaches to creating sustainable and liveable environments within the airport city framework.

Driving Efficiency in Ground Operations: The Role of Infrastructure and Technology: This session will explore strategies for optimizing airport ground operations to enhance efficiency and safety. Key topics include leveraging technology and automation for significant gains, improving apron management and aircraft turnaround times, and identifying infrastructure adaptations needed for seamless technology adoption.

Exclusive Tours of HKIA : Attendees can participate in behind-the-scenes tours of HKIA's latest developments, gaining insights into the complexities and innovations that drive a world-class airport.

These exclusive tours have limited availability and will be offered to selected hosted buyers.

Professionals interested in shaping the future of Asia's transportation hubs are encouraged to be at Super Terminal Expo.

To Exhibit:

To Visit:

To Be a Hosted Buyer:

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED