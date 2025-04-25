This Week In Finance News: 10 Stories You Need To See

The comedy icon embarks on a shopping journey singing a reimagined rendition of Fleetwood Mac's classic 'Go Your Own Way' in the new PayPal ad that debuted during last weekend's basketball playoffs. Ferrell delights in his wide array of choices for everything from hair curlers to plane tickets to nacho delivery, all while singing "you can pay your own way.""March's decline was concentrated among three components that weakened amid soaring economic uncertainty ahead of pending tariff announcements: 1) consumer expectations dropped further, 2) stock prices recorded their largest monthly decline since September 2022, and 3) new orders in manufacturing softened. That said, the data does not suggest that a recession has begun or is about to start," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.While the typical starter home nationwide is worth an attainable $192,514, there are more than 230 cities where a starter home comes with a price tag of $1 million or more, a new Zillow® analysis reveals. A typical "starter home" - defined for this analysis as being among those in the lowest third of home values in a given region - is worth at least $1 million in 233 cities. Five years ago, there were only 85 such cities.The agreement includes principles for data sharing and future collaborations to ensure continuity of operations under Thoma Bravo's ownership. Boeing will retain core digital capabilities that harness both aircraft and fleet-specific data to provide commercial and defense customers with fleet maintenance, diagnostics and repair services.Fulton Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, announced two $2,000 scholarship opportunities for local students studying in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) fields. The funds for the scholarships were raised by Fulton Bank, N.A.'s employee resource group, Women in Technology.In a transformative move that redefines advisory and accounting services for the middle market, Baker Tilly and Moss Adams announced their planned combination to create the sixth largest advisory CPA firm in the US. Expected to close in early June of this year, the combination strengthens the firms' industry specialization, expands its geographic reach and enhances its capabilities across advisory, tax and assurance services.Lear Capital, a leader in precious metals investing since 1997, released findings from a recent customer survey highlighting the economic concerns driving Americans' financial decisions in 2025. The convergence of economic pressures has accelerated investor interest in precious metals as a hedge against uncertainty.Amid the ongoing volatility on the markets, several gold stocks are surging, with mining companies thriving within the tariff-related chaos. All the while, analysts still believe these gold stocks are not only outperforming the market, but still look undervalued, a sentiment echoed by prominent economist Peter Schiff."Riot has entered into its first bitcoin-backed facility, which provides us with non-dilutive funding at an attractive cost of financing," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "This credit facility is a key part of our efforts to diversify sources of financing to support our operations and strategic growth initiatives, with a view towards long-term stockholder value creation."Deloitte is predicting shifts across the financial services industry, as providers adapt to evolving customer behavior and demands. Doubling down on customer-centricity and scaling advanced technologies could help financial services firms innovate and be poised for transformational growth.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, earnings season continues with Synchrony , Equifax , Berkshire Hills Bancorp , Mercantile Bank and CME Group reporting strong Q1 results.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here .

For more news like this, check out all of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a finance press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire