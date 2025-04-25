Invitation To Presentation Of Raysearch's Interim Report For The First Quarter Of 2025

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors, and the media are invited to a presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the first quarter of 2025, on May 9, 2025, at 10.00 am CEST. The report will be published on May 9, 2025, at 07.45 am and will be available together with presentation slides on raysearchlabs . Johan Löf, founder and CEO, and Nina Grönberg, CFO, will present the company's development in a webcast. After the presentation (held in English) there is the opportunity to ask questions.

Link to webcast: RaySearch Q1, 2025

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

Nina Grönberg, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Tel: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,100 clinics in 47 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs .

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

