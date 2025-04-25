Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F
The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at , and on the SEC's website at . The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon written request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, 6th floor, Wuzhong Building, 618 Wuzhong Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, 200433, People's Republic of China.
About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China's hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.
