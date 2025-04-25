MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspo Plc Stock exchange release April 25, 2025 at 1.30 p.m.

Resolutions of the Aspo Plc's Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Aspo Plc was held today on April 25, 2025, in Helsinki. The Annual General Meeting of Aspo Plc approved the company's and consolidated financial statements 2024 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from the liability. The Annual General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend totaling EUR 0.19 per share to be paid in two instalments. For the first dividend instalment (EUR 0.09 per share) the record date is April 29, 2025 and the payment date is May 7, 2025. For the second dividend instalment (EUR 0.10 per share) the record date is October 30, 2025, and the payment date is November 6, 2025.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide, if necessary, on a new record date and payment date for the second dividend instalment, should the rules of Euroclear Finland Oy or statutes applicable to the Finnish book-entry system be amended or other rules binding on the Company so require.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the Company's Remuneration Report, as proposed by the Board of Directors.

Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Committees

The Annual General Meeting approved that EUR 6,000 be paid per month for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, EUR 4,400 per month for the Vice Chairman and EUR 3,000 per month for the other members of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting approved that the following remuneration be paid to the members of the Audit Committee as well as to the members of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee. The shareholders approved that EUR 1,200 per meeting be paid for the Chairman of the committee and EUR 800 per meeting be paid for the committee members. If the Chairman of the committee is also the Chairman or the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, the fee paid to the Chairman of the committee is the same as that paid to members of the committee.

Board of Directors, Auditor and the Sustainability Reporting Assurance Provider

The meeting confirmed the number of Board members at seven. Patricia Allam, Annika Ekman, Tapio Kolunsarka, Mikael Laine, Kaarina Ståhlberg, Tatu Vehmas and Heikki Westerlund were re-elected to the Board of Directors. At the Board's organizing meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, Heikki Westerlund was elected as Chairman of the Board and Mikael Laine as Vice Chairman. At the meeting the Board decided to appoint Heikki Westerlund as Chair of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee, and Patricia Allam, Tapio Kolunsarka, and Tatu Vehmas as committee members. At the meeting the Board also decided to appoint Kaarina Ståhlberg as Chair of the Audit Committee, and Annika Ekman, Mikael Laine and Tatu Vehmas as committee members.

The Authorized Public Accountant firm Deloitte Oy was re-elected as company auditor. Deloitte Oy has announced that Jukka Vattulainen, APA, will act as the auditor in charge. The Authorized Sustainability Audit Firm Deloitte Oy was elected as the Company's sustainability reporting assurance provider. Deloitte Oy has announced that Jukka Vattulainen, APA and Authorized Sustainability Auditor, will act as the responsible sustainability reporting assurance provider. The remuneration shall be paid to the auditor and sustainability reporting assurance provider according to an invoice approved by the Company.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of treasury shares

As proposed by the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of no more than 500,000 treasury shares using the unrestricted equity of the Company representing about 1.6% of all the shares in the Company. The authorization includes the right to accept treasury shares as a pledge. The authorization is valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2026 but not more than 18 months from the approval at the General Meeting.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue of treasury shares

As proposed by the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue, through one or several installments, to be executed by conveying treasury shares. An aggregate maximum amount of 2,500,000 shares may be conveyed based on the authorization. The authorization is valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2026 but not more than 18 months from the approval at the General Meeting.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue of new shares

As proposed by the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue for consideration, or on a share issue without consideration through one or several instalments. The total number of new shares to be offered for subscription is a maximum of 2,500,000 in total. The authorization may be used for the financing or execution of possible corporate acquisitions or other transactions, for execution of the Company's share-ownership programs or for other purposes determined by the Board.

The authorization includes the right of the Board of Directors to decide on all of the other terms and conditions of the conveyance and thus also includes the right to decide on a directed share issue, in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive right, if a compelling financial reason exists for the company to do so. The authorization also includes the right of the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue without consideration for the Company itself.

The authorization is valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2026, however no more than 18 months from the approval at the General Meeting.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on charitable contributions

As proposed by the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on contributions in the total maximum amount of EUR 100,000 for charitable or similar purposes, and to decide on the recipients, purposes and other terms of the contributions. The authorization is valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2026.

