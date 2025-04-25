Bingex Limited Files Its 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F
The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, containing audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Investor Relations Department, BingEx Limited, Building 6, Zhongguancun Dongsheng International Science Park, No.1 Yongtaizhuang North Road, Haidian District, Beijing, 100080, People's Republic of China.
About BingEx Limited
BingEx Limited (Nasdaq: FLX) is a pioneer in China in providing on-demand dedicated courier services for individual and business customers with superior time certainty, delivery safety and service quality. The company brands its services as“FlashEx,” or“闪送”. FlashEx has become synonymous with on-demand dedicated courier services in China. With a mission to make people's lives better through its services, BingEx remains dedicated to consistently providing a superior customer experience and offering a unique value proposition to all participants in its business.
