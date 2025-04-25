403
Brazil Grows Its Fruit Exports, Yet Infrastructure Holds Back Gains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's fruit export sector, according to official data from the Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento (Conab), posted a 26% increase in shipments in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year.
Exporters shipped 301,000 tonnes of fruit, generating $311 million in revenue. This growth continues a trend from 2024, when total fruit exports reached $1.3 billion.
However, Brazil remains the third-largest fruit producer globally but only ranks 24th in exports, with just 2–2.5% of its production reaching foreign markets. The surge in exports comes mainly from strong demand in Europe.
The Netherlands, United Kingdom, and Spain remain top buyers. Melons, watermelons, lemons, limes, mangoes, and bananas led the export list. Melon exports alone reached $70.9 million from 93,200 tonnes, up nearly 25% in volume.
Watermelon exports grew 90% in volume and 91% in revenue, while banana exports jumped 131% to 15,700 tonnes. Papaya and apple exports also rose, with apples seeing an 85.6% volume increase.
However, orange and orange juice exports dropped sharply, down 52% and 22.8% respectively, due to lower production and quality issues in the citrus sector. Despite these gains, Brazil's fruit sector faces major logistical barriers.
Brazil's Fruit Export Dilemma
The country's underdeveloped infrastructure, especially in refrigerated transport and storage, limits its ability to expand exports. Most fruit production occurs in the northeast, far from major ports and airports in the southeast.
Road transport to these hubs can take three days, raising costs and risking quality loss. Many airports lack proper cold storage, making it difficult to maintain the cold chain for delicate fruits like papaya and mango.
Exporters and logistics operators report that port congestion, inefficient shipping schedules, and weather-related disruptions further slow shipments. These challenges make Brazilian fruit less competitive in distant markets such as Asia, despite growing demand.
The industry continues to invest in quality and logistics, but experts agree that overcoming these bottlenecks is crucial for Brazil to turn its production strength into export dominance.
Brazil's fruit export story is one of strong demand and growing international recognition, but real expansion depends on solving persistent logistical problems. The sector's future hinges on infrastructure improvements and more efficient supply chains.
