403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Corinthians Grinds Out Sul-Americana Win, Easing Pressure But Exposing Deeper Issues
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 24, 2025, at the Neo Química Arena in São Paulo, Corinthians secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Racing Montevideo in the Copa Sudamericana group stage.
This match, reported by multiple independent sources, marked Corinthians' first win in the tournament, moving them to four points and keeping their hopes alive for progression.
Racing, meanwhile, remains at the bottom of Group C with no points and little prospect of advancing. The match started with early tension. Félix Torres received a red card only 15 minutes in after a VAR review confirmed a dangerous tackle.
Playing with ten men for over 75 minutes, Corinthians faced significant tactical and physical challenges. Racing threatened first, with Santiago Ramirez nearly scoring, but VAR disallowed the goal for a handball.
Corinthians responded with a few chances, but their finishing lacked precision. Ángel Romero finally broke the deadlock early in the second half, capitalizing on a loose ball after a corner.
The referee again consulted VAR to confirm the goal, ruling out any handball. Romero's goal provided Corinthians a crucial lead, but the team did not build on this momentum.
Corinthians' Narrow Win
Instead, interim coach Orlando Ribeiro made defensive substitutions, signaling a strategy to protect the result rather than control the game. Attendance reached 39,074, generating revenue of R$2,485,576.00.
These figures underscore the financial importance of continental matches for Corinthians, especially as the club manages a transitional phase without a permanent head coach.
The team fielded its strongest available lineup, with Memphis Depay and Yuri Alberto supporting Romero in attack. Hugo Souza, returning in goal, made several key saves late in the game as Racing pressed for an equalizer.
Racing's campaign has been poor, with three straight defeats and a goal difference of minus eight in the group. Their defensive approach in São Paulo failed to yield results, and their lack of attacking quality became clear as they struggled to convert late pressure into goals.
Corinthians' win relieves immediate pressure but highlights ongoing issues. The team's lack of creativity, reliance on individual moments, and instability in management remain concerns.
From a business perspective, advancing in the tournament is crucial for revenue and brand value, but the current trajectory suggests the club must address structural problems to compete at higher levels.
This match, reported by multiple independent sources, marked Corinthians' first win in the tournament, moving them to four points and keeping their hopes alive for progression.
Racing, meanwhile, remains at the bottom of Group C with no points and little prospect of advancing. The match started with early tension. Félix Torres received a red card only 15 minutes in after a VAR review confirmed a dangerous tackle.
Playing with ten men for over 75 minutes, Corinthians faced significant tactical and physical challenges. Racing threatened first, with Santiago Ramirez nearly scoring, but VAR disallowed the goal for a handball.
Corinthians responded with a few chances, but their finishing lacked precision. Ángel Romero finally broke the deadlock early in the second half, capitalizing on a loose ball after a corner.
The referee again consulted VAR to confirm the goal, ruling out any handball. Romero's goal provided Corinthians a crucial lead, but the team did not build on this momentum.
Corinthians' Narrow Win
Instead, interim coach Orlando Ribeiro made defensive substitutions, signaling a strategy to protect the result rather than control the game. Attendance reached 39,074, generating revenue of R$2,485,576.00.
These figures underscore the financial importance of continental matches for Corinthians, especially as the club manages a transitional phase without a permanent head coach.
The team fielded its strongest available lineup, with Memphis Depay and Yuri Alberto supporting Romero in attack. Hugo Souza, returning in goal, made several key saves late in the game as Racing pressed for an equalizer.
Racing's campaign has been poor, with three straight defeats and a goal difference of minus eight in the group. Their defensive approach in São Paulo failed to yield results, and their lack of attacking quality became clear as they struggled to convert late pressure into goals.
Corinthians' win relieves immediate pressure but highlights ongoing issues. The team's lack of creativity, reliance on individual moments, and instability in management remain concerns.
From a business perspective, advancing in the tournament is crucial for revenue and brand value, but the current trajectory suggests the club must address structural problems to compete at higher levels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment