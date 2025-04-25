403
Football Games For Friday, April 25, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, or international competitions, the excitement is guaranteed. With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, or international competitions, the excitement is guaranteed. With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
AFC Champions League
8:30 AM – Al-Hilal x Gwangju – AFC Champions League (Quarterfinal)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
German Domestic League
8:30 AM – Hertha Berlin x Magdeburg – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
8:30 AM – Greuther Fürth x SSV Ulm – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
10:30 AM – Stuttgart x Heidenheim – Bundesliga
Channels: Sportv and OneFootball
Turkish Domestic League
9:00 AM – Besiktas x Hatayspor – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
Spanish Women's Domestic League
9:30 AM – Real Madrid x Madrid CFF – Espanhol Feminino
Channels: DAZN and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
Austrian Domestic League
9:30 AM – Hartberg x Grazer – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
Polish Domestic League
10:30 AM – RKS Rakow x Slask Wroclaw – Ekstraklasa (Poland)
Channels: OneFootball
Dutch Domestic League
11:00 AM – Feyenoord x PEC Zwolle – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
English Domestic League
11:00 AM – Stoke City x Sheffield United – Championship
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Portuguese Domestic League
11:30 AM – Famalicão x Braga – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
Brazilian Domestic League
2:00 PM – Criciúma x Remo – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
4:00 PM – Vila Nova x Chapecoense – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
Brazilian Futsal
3:30 PM – Esporte Futuro x Cascavel – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
American Women's Domestic League
4:00 PM – Orlando Pride x Angel City – NWSL
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Brazilian Futsal Cup
4:00 PM – Sorriso x Magnus – Copa do Brasil Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV
Note: Broadcast schedules and channels are subject to change. Please check local listings for the most up-to-date information.
