Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Friday, April 25, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-04-25 06:22:28
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, or international competitions, the excitement is guaranteed. With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
AFC Champions League

  • 8:30 AM – Al-Hilal x Gwangju – AFC Champions League (Quarterfinal)
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

German Domestic League

  • 8:30 AM – Hertha Berlin x Magdeburg – 2.Bundesliga
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 8:30 AM – Greuther Fürth x SSV Ulm – 2.Bundesliga
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM – Stuttgart x Heidenheim – Bundesliga
    Channels: Sportv and OneFootball


Turkish Domestic League

  • 9:00 AM – Besiktas x Hatayspor – Süperlig
    Channels: Disney+

Spanish Women's Domestic League

  • 9:30 AM – Real Madrid x Madrid CFF – Espanhol Feminino
    Channels: DAZN and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball

Austrian Domestic League

  • 9:30 AM – Hartberg x Grazer – Bundesliga (Austria)
    Channels: OneFootball

Polish Domestic League

  • 10:30 AM – RKS Rakow x Slask Wroclaw – Ekstraklasa (Poland)
    Channels: OneFootball

Dutch Domestic League

  • 11:00 AM – Feyenoord x PEC Zwolle – Eredivisie
    Channels: Disney+

English Domestic League

  • 11:00 AM – Stoke City x Sheffield United – Championship
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

Portuguese Domestic League

  • 11:30 AM – Famalicão x Braga – Liga Portugal
    Channels: Disney+

Brazilian Domestic League

  • 2:00 PM – Criciúma x Remo – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 4:00 PM – Vila Nova x Chapecoense – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: Disney+

Brazilian Futsal

  • 3:30 PM – Esporte Futuro x Cascavel – Liga Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial

American Women's Domestic League

  • 4:00 PM – Orlando Pride x Angel City – NWSL
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Brazilian Futsal Cup

  • 4:00 PM – Sorriso x Magnus – Copa do Brasil Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV

Note: Broadcast schedules and channels are subject to change. Please check local listings for the most up-to-date information.

