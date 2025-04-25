403
Former Brazilian President Collor Ordered To Prison In Landmark Corruption Verdict
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Supreme Court, led by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, has ordered the immediate arrest of former president Fernando Collor de Mello, closing a chapter in a corruption saga that has shadowed the country's business and political environment for years.
This news comes directly from official court announcements and legal documents. Collor, who served as president from 1990 to 1992, must serve eight years and ten months in prison after the court rejected his final appeal.
The sentence follows his conviction for taking 20 million reais (about $3.5 million) in bribes between 2010 and 2014 while he was a senator. The bribes came from UTC Engenharia, a construction firm, in exchange for Collor's help in securing contracts with BR Distribuidora, a subsidiary of Petrobras, Brazil's state oil company.
Court documents show that Collor and two business associates, Pedro Paulo Bergamaschi de Leoni Ramos and Luis Pereira Duarte de Amorim, received these payments to ensure favorable appointments and contract awards at BR Distribuidora.
The money moved through over 40 personal accounts and 65 company accounts linked to Collo , according to the investigation. The court also ordered the associates to serve sentences, with Ramos facing over four years in a semi-open regime and Amorim receiving restrictions on his rights.
Collor's defense team expressed surprise and concern at the decision, arguing that the court had not fully addressed claims about the statute of limitations and the admissibility of their appeal.
However, the Supreme Court made the order immediately enforceable, with a full court session scheduled to confirm the decision. Collor's conviction is part of the fallout from Operation Car Wash, the largest corruption probe in Brazil's history.
Political Scandals and Corporate Risks
The investigation, which began in 2014 and ended in 2021, exposed widespread bribery and contract rigging involving Petrobras and several top politicians.
The probe led to the conviction of other high-profile figures, including former presidents Lula da Silva and Michel Temer, though Lula's conviction was later annulled. Collor's fall from grace began decades ago.
He won Brazil's first direct presidential election after the military dictatorship, promising reform and modernization. But his presidency ended abruptly in 1992 when he resigned during impeachment proceedings over separate corruption allegations.
This latest conviction highlights the persistent risks for companies operating in Brazil's public sector. The case shows how political influence and business contracts have often intertwined, creating exposure for firms that rely on government relationships.
The court's decision signals a continued effort to enforce accountability, even at the highest levels. Collor, now 75, will surrender to authorities as required. The business community will watch closely, as the case underscores the importance of compliance and transparency in Brazil's evolving regulatory landscape.
