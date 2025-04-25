403
Palmeiras Outpaces Bolívar In La Paz, Tightens Grip On Group G
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Palmeiras delivered a significant away win over Bolívar, defeating the Bolivian side 3-2 at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz.
The match, reported by multiple South American news sources, saw the Brazilian club overcome the notorious 3,650-meter altitude, a factor that often disrupts visiting teams' performance and recovery.
Palmeiras struck first, capitalizing on a defensive error by Bolívar's Jairo Quinteros. Argentine striker José Manuel López pressed high, won the ball, and scored in the 18th minute.
The visitors doubled their advantage just before halftime when 18-year-old Estêvão found the net, confirming his growing influence in the squad. Bolívar, trailing by two, adjusted after the break and mounted a comeback.
Fábio Gomes scored twice, both times with headers, in the 56th and 69th minutes. Each goal exposed lapses in Palmeiras' defensive marking and briefly brought Bolíva level. However, Palmeiras responded quickly.
Substitute Mauricio Magalhães restored the lead in the 73rd minute, finishing a well-executed move and securing three points for the visitors. Palmeiras now leads Group G with nine points from three matches, maintaining a perfect record.
Match Overview
Bolívar, with three points, sits third and faces a more difficult path to the knockout rounds. Cerro Porteño, also on three points, and Sporting Cristal round out the group.
The result extends Palmeiras' unbeaten run and strengthens their position as a leading contender in the tournament. Their ability to win in La Paz, where altitude often disadvantages visiting sides, demonstrates careful preparation and tactical discipline.
The win also highlights the club's strong recruitment and squad depth, with contributions from both established and emerging players. For Bolívar, the defeat complicates their campaign.
The team showed resilience but failed to capitalize on home advantage. Their defensive errors proved costly, and their group position now depends on results in upcoming fixtures.
This match underscores the financial and sporting stakes at play in the Copa Libertadores. Progressing to the knockout rounds brings increased revenue from prize money, sponsorship, and broadcast rights.
For Palmeiras , continued success enhances their brand value and marketability across South America. For Bolívar, the pressure mounts to deliver results and secure their share of continental football's lucrative rewards.
