Trump Readies Massive $100 Billion Arms Deal For Saudi Arabia, Reshaping U.S. Defense Ties
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States plans to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth well over $100 billion, with an announcement likely during President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the kingdom in May.
The deal, which involves major US defense contractors, signals a shift in Washington's approach to Riyadh and highlights the commercial interests at stake for American industry.
Sources familiar with the negotiations say the package will include advanced military hardware from Lockheed Martin, RTX Corp (formerly Raytheon Technologies), Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and General Atomics.
Likely items include C-130 transport planes, missile systems, radar equipment, and General Atomics' MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones. A $20 billion drone agreement has gained traction over the last year, building on Saudi interest dating back to 2018.
The deal's timing and scale reflect a broader realignment in US-Saudi defense relations. The Biden administration previously tried to secure a defense pact with Saudi Arabia, tying access to advanced weaponry to Riyadh's willingness to halt Chinese arms purchases and restrict Beijing's investment.
That effort failed. It remains unclear whether Trump's proposal will include similar conditions, as officials have not commented on the specifics.
The US has long supplied arms to Saudi Arabia, but the relationship faced setbacks after the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In response, Congress imposed a ban on offensive weapons sales in 2021, citing both the Khashoggi killing and Saudi involvement in the Yemen conflict.
Only $14.5 billion of the $110 billion in sales proposed by Trump in 2017 materialized, as scrutiny over human rights and regional stability grew. Geopolitical changes have since altered US calculations.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 disrupted global oil supplies, making Saudi Arabia a more critical partner for Washington.
US-Saudi Defense Ties Deepen with Major Arms Deal
The US lifted its ban on offensive weapons sales in 2024, as American officials sought closer ties with Riyadh to address regional security challenges, including the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The arms package is expected to include not only aircraft and drones but also a $1 billion THAAD missile system, four multi-mission warships worth $11.5 billion, and a $6 billion contract to assemble 150 Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia.
These contracts represent significant business for US defense firms and support American jobs, an argument Trump has emphasized throughout his political career.
US policy requires Israel to maintain a“Qualitative Military Edge” in the region, which restricts the sale of certain advanced systems, such as the F-35 fighter jet, to Arab states. While Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in the F-35, sources suggest such a sale remains unlikely under current policy.
This proposed deal underscores the enduring commercial and strategic value of the US-Saudi defense partnership, even as political and security dynamics in the region continue to evolve.
