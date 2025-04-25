KIIT Climbs To 184Th Rank In Asia 8Th Best In India

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kolkata- KIIT Deemed to be University has made a notable leap in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025, climbing to the 184th position-up from 196 last year. This places KIIT among the top 200 universities in Asia and secures its position as the 8th best university in India across both government and private institutions.
The rankings, which evaluated 853 universities from 35 countries based on 18 performance indicators-including research, teaching, and international outlook-highlight KIIT's growing academic influence. The university continues to hold its title as the highest-ranked Deemed University in Eastern and Northern India, and has also achieved the 2nd rank in India in the Sports Science category, a statement received by the Kashmir Observer said.
Founder Prof. Achyuta Samanta credited this success to the collective dedication of the KIIT community.“This recognition reflects the collective efforts and the mission-driven spirit that define KIIT,” he said.
Despite being just 27 years old, KIIT has outpaced many legacy institutions, strengthening its global standing with recognitions in THE World Rankings, QS Rankings, and accreditations like ABET and IET.
