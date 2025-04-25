Bring Perpetrators To Justice, Fix Accountability: NHRC On Pahalgam Attack

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The NHRC on Friday condemned the killing of civilians in Pahalgam, and said time has come to act against those indulging in terrorism“directly or indirectly”.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it was“deeply disturbed” by the news of the incident, and hoped“the State will take all necessary steps to fix accountability” and“bring the perpetrators to justice”.
Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.
In a statement, the NHRC said it“condemns the dastardly attack on the unarmed and unsuspecting innocent civilians who were on a holiday to the valley”.
The right panel further said, time has come to act against those indulging in terrorism directly or indirectly and to hold them accountable for this“menace against humanity”.
Read Also
Pahalgam Attack: LG, Army Chief Review Security Situation In J&K
Amit Shah Dials All CMs, Asks To Ensure No Pakistani Stays In India Beyond Deadline
“It is expected that the State will take all necessary steps to fix accountability; bring the perpetrators to justice, and provide succour to the families of the victims in all possible manner,” the NHRC said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25042025000215011059ID1109472410
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment