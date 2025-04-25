Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Let Associate Killed, Two Cops Injured In Ongoing Encounter In North Kashmir Bandipora

2025-04-25 06:20:10
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A terrorist associate was killed while as two cops were injured in an ongoing encounter in Kulnar area of Ajas in North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday.

Official sources said that during firefight with terrorists, one terrorist associate was killed while as two cops also received bullet wounds, reported news agency GNS.

The injured policemen were immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable.

The killed terrorist associate has been identified as Altaf Lalli of Lashkar-e-Taiba oufit.

Meanwhile, operation in the area is still underway.

Earlier, encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Ajas area after a specific input was received

