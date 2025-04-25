Amit Shah Dials All Cms, Asks To Ensure No Pakistani Stays In India Beyond Deadline

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dialled the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for for leaving the country, sources said.
India on Thursday announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest, as tensions between the two countries escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on Tuesday.
The home minister personally called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline, sources said.
The chief ministers were also told to identify the Pakistani nationals staying in their respective areas and ensure their deportation, the sources said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Bring Perpetrators To Justice, Fix Accountability: NHRC On Pahalgam Attack
Pahalgam Attack: LG, Army Chief Review Security Situation In J&K
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25042025000215011059ID1109472408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment