12 Press Releases You Need To See This Week

"March's decline was concentrated among three components that weakened amid soaring economic uncertainty ahead of pending tariff announcements: 1) consumer expectations dropped further, 2) stock prices recorded their largest monthly decline since September 2022, and 3) new orders in manufacturing softened," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.The retailer's first standalone floral owned brand, Good Little Garden, makes it easy for consumers to shop a wide variety of fresh flowers and plants year-round for seasonal moments and everyday joy, starting at $6.CATL's Naxtra Battery breaks through the performance boundaries of the material itself, achieving the mass production of sodium-ion batteries for the first time. With sodium's inherent safety and abundant reserves, it efficiently reduces dependence on lithium resources and strengthens the foundation of new energy technologies.Chipotle will open a location in Mexico by early 2026 and begin exploring additional expansion markets in the region.Boeing will retain core digital capabilities that harness both aircraft and fleet-specific data to provide commercial and defense customers with fleet maintenance, diagnostics and repair services. Boeing is working with Thoma Bravo to help ensure as seamless of a transition as possible for employees while continuing to meet the needs of customers in accordance with all obligations.The transaction strengthens and expands Zimmer Biomet's foot and ankle offerings through Paragon 28's leading technology platform while bolstering existing fracture & trauma and joint replacement portfolios.Measuring in at about 18 inches tall and boasting a signature melodic ding, while Bellboy may not be the tallest mascot in the game, he's never short on confidence, charisma or savvy hotel tips. He's sharing his best insider advice on social media and in the brand's latest marketing campaignThe world's first telephoto zoom lens with a maximum focal length of 150 mm and constant F2 aperture is designed for wedding, portrait, indoor sports, photo, and video professionals.The grand prize and runner-up winning teams, selected from 20 impressive Finalists across 11 countries, each successfully removed more than 1,000 net tonnes of CO2 in the final year of the four-year competition, meeting XPRIZE's bold demonstration requirements, the first step towards scaling sustainably to remove billions of tonnes globally.OpenTable research reveals 39% of moms have had to book their own celebratory meal, and 44% say that having someone else take the lead on decisions makes Mother's Day the most special.The 150-acre open stretch of land will transform into a thriving center of food production, enabling Chobani to keep up with soaring product demand and create runway for new innovations. The 1.4 million square-foot facility is expected to create over 1,000 full-time jobs.According to the American Lung Association's 2025 "State of the Air" report, 156 million people, 25 million more than last year's report, are living in areas that received an "F" grade for either ozone or particle pollution. Extreme heat and wildfires contributed to worse air quality for millions of people across the U.S.

In addition to these popular releases, earnings season rolled on this week and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire, including the quarterly results for Lockheed Martin, Southwest Airlines, 3M and Kimberly-Clark.

