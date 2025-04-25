BOBA YOU X ME: TAIWAN's FIRST-EVER CULTURAL AND ARTISTIC BUBBLE TEA EXHIBITION BY ORBITEL INTERNATIONAL, A GLOBAL LEADER OF INSTANT FOODS

Opening April 26 at Node94 in Taipei, the exhibition runs until May 10 and coincides with "BubbleTeaDay" (April 30). Across 15 days, visitors will encounter mirrored floors, figurative sculptures, and kinetic installations that reframe the ubiquitous boba pearl as a trans-cultural icon.

When FMCG Meets Fine Art: A First in Taiwan

Unlike traditional brand showcases, BOBA YOU X ME is an immersive artistic provocation, a quiet divergence from commercial tropes. Orbitel International doesn't simply sponsor this project; it co-creates it. Behind the vision is a team of creatives who saw in boba not just nostalgia, but narrative, led by the mind of Orbitel International's own Creative Director, Ken Hsieh.

"We believe in the elasticity of Taiwan's culture - how it bounces across oceans, soft but strong," said Fanny Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbitel International. "This isn't about selling drinks. This is about sending Taiwan's creative voice abroad, shaped by artists, sustained by community."

Four Artists, Four Interpretations of 'Connection'

Ken Hsieh – The Creative Brainchild Behind the Expo,

"Design is my language. But art is how I ask questions."

As the project's conceptual lead and Creative Director of Orbitel International, Hsieh embodies the intersection of design, emotion, and brand culture. A recipient of iF Design, Red Dot, and Lahti Triennale honors, his dual life as a painter and designer has made him one of Taiwan's most versatile creative voices. His curatorial vision threads the show together - part visual poetry, part cultural invitation.

Rong-Chih Huang – Curating Play and Participation,

"A good exhibition invites reflection. A great one invites response."

As a senior curator and education lead at the Ju Ming Museum, Huang merges pedagogy with participation. His practice builds bridges between contemporary art, children's imagination, and social spaces.

Chi-Hsuan Hsieh – Sculpting Silence,

"Sculpture lets me anchor fleeting things - a smile, a season, a goodbye."

Recipient of the 2024 Kaohsiung Art Award, Hsieh's sculptural lexicon spans the monumental and the miniature. His works are about presence - sometimes still, often aching - always reflective of a world in transition.

Shang-Fu Tsai – Assemblage of Absurdity,

"I build misfits. Things that twitch, blink, creak-like us, like memory."

Known for reimagining discarded materials into mechanical storytelling, Tsai explores human quirks through malfunctioning installations. His practice - part satire, part kinetic theatre - teases at the logic of the everyday.

A Soft Power Statement

In a world chasing speed and sales, Orbitel International chooses a different pace - one led by artistic sincerity and cultural integrity. Through BOBA YOU X ME, the brand affirms that commerce and creativity are not in opposition, but co-conspirators in building lasting meaning.

"We're not just serving beverages," says Charlotte Chen Vice President Sales & Marketing, Orbitel International, "We're serving stories. Each smile, each sip, each sculpture - it all speaks to how we connect, how we belong, and how we imagine."

Exhibition Details for BOBA YOU X ME



Dates: April 26 – May 10, 2025

Venue: Node94, B1, No. 94 Chaozhou St, Da'an District, Taipei

Opening Ceremony: April 26 at 11:00 AM

Public Hours: Weekends 11:00–19:00 | Friday 13:00-19:00 | Weekdays 13:00–18:00 Artist Dialogue Salon: May 3 at 14:00 PM, at Naturdise Café

For all images please click on BOBA YOUXME-downloa

For more information about Orbitel Internation, visit

Media Inquiries & RSVP

We warmly welcome friends from the media in Taiwan and all across the globe (if you are in Taiwan), to join us in experiencing this cultural milestone. For interviews, images, press previews, or curated walk-throughs, please contact:

Name: Nina Jen

Title: Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Orbitel International Corp.