This Week In Consumer News: 12 Stories You Need To See

Stopping at U.S. COWBOY CARTER TOUR stadiums, the Cécred Roadshow is poised to celebrate and inspire all hair types and textures through interactive elements that bring the brand to life and serves as a key in-person consumer touchpoint. Cécred's custom trailers combine interactive displays, product immersion, and a striking Cécred salon stage, wrapped in the brand's signature chrome aesthetic."Fresh flowers and plants play a big role in helping consumers observe important seasonal moments and create moments of joy every day, which is why I'm so proud of Target's newest owned brand: Good Little Garden," said Lisa Roath, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty, Target. "When you combine the amazing assortment our team has curated, and everything we've done to ensure we're delivering quality and freshness to stores nationwide, Good Little Garden is making it easier than ever to celebrate any occasion."Anthony and Brown, both celebrated for their excellence on and off the court, embody the passion and individuality that define David Yurman's men's collections. Through this partnership, David Yurman becomes the go-to destination for chains with unparalleled style and craftsmanship-one of the sports industry's most beloved fashion items-and continues to solidify its position as a leader in men's jewelry, offering timeless pieces that stand out amongst today's evolving style landscape."Second chances mean everything to me, I am a product of them. I'm excited that with HEYDUDE's support, my fans will have another opportunity to get their own pair of these customized shoes, "said Jelly Roll. "The shoe's details are a reflection of my life, including family and faith. I am incredibly proud of this collection and have really appreciated the partnership I've had with HEYDUDE."The Welch's® Fruit Snacks Lunchbox Notes Translator, created in partnership with Makers with AI, uses proprietary AI technology to take personalization to the next level. The tool dynamically adjusts whatever message a parent enters and instantly translates it into a sweeter, more enthusiastic option. For example, entering "You make me tired" can produce an answer like "I love how independent you can be!" to encourage children to play on their own. Or "have a great soccer game" could become "kick it like a champ and have an awesome game.""We know that savings at the pump is a huge benefit for Walmart+ members, and one that can really add up for families who are constantly on the move," said Joe Korabek, U.S. Consumer Marketing Manager for ExxonMobil. "We wanted to do something special for Walmart+ members as we head into the busy driving season – and we thought having a chance to win a new truck for 50 cents would be something members would be delighted to participate in!"Born from a five-year journey in glass innovation, this milestone proves that premium packaging can be both luxurious and eco-conscious. In the course of its research, the brand has been granted a patent to encourage further progress in the industry – and in a first for Diageo – a license to the open-sourced patent will be offered on a royalty-free basis to anyone in the world who wishes to share in these discoveries.Once home to the former Griffiss Air Force Base, the 150-acre open stretch of land will transform into a thriving center of food production, enabling Chobani to keep up with soaring product demand and create runway for new innovations. The 1.4 million square-foot facility is expected to create over 1,000 full-time jobs with competitive wages, an attractive benefits package, and access to a suite of on-site health and wellness amenities.At Outback Restaurants nationally, diners who ask for the Hot Wing Roo-lette will receive a plate of five wings, with just one firing a KangaROO kick. Guests will spin the wheel to select which wing they'll receive. Once chosen, their first bite will determine if they are the lucky one to receive the one wing packing the heat. For those who are hit with a fiery flame, Outback is offering a limited-edition pin while supplies last.Inside the pop-up, fans can discover nearly 200 Disney's Stitch collaboration products. The adorable offering is budget-friendly, too, with most items priced between $2 and $20. The undisputed star of the collection? The irresistibly huggable vinyl plush blind box! But that's not all-MINISO has also curated a diverse selection of Stitch-themed merchandise, from plush keychains and bubble cameras to nightlights, wireless speakers, and keyboards. Whether you're after toys, electronics, or home accessories, there's something for everyone!Launching this holiday season, the interactive calendar will provide fans of all ages with an immersive experience featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, along with animations, hidden treasures and other activities. And as an added holiday bonus, consumers who purchase the calendar before December 1 will have access to interact with holiday activities on the home page before the official launch.Inspired by First Lady Trump's involvement with Fostering the Future, a "Be Best" initiative, the 2025 First Lady's Commemorative Egg features a delicate butterfly carved into a real chicken eggshell, with wings spread wide in a gesture of freedom and growth. The intricately detailed wings create a stunning interplay of light, texture, and form, representing foster children's fragile yet powerful journey. The inside of the egg reveals three butterflies resting on a branch.

