Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Hold Working Meeting On Defense Cooperation In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A working meeting between the defense delegations of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan took place in Baku, reinforcing the growing defense ties between the two countries, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the meeting was held within the framework of the bilateral military cooperation plan for the current year. During the session, the Department of Military Strategy and Defense Planning of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense delivered an in-depth presentation to the Uzbek delegation, highlighting the progress achieved in defense planning and project management within the Azerbaijani Army.

The two sides exchanged views on the development of mutual cooperation and addressed a number of issues raised by the Uzbek guests. The meeting concluded with an exchange of commemorative gifts and a group photo, underscoring the friendly and collaborative spirit of the engagement.

This meeting is part of Azerbaijan's broader efforts to strengthen military partnerships with fellow members of regional organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States, of which both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are members.