AIFIAN: You Can't Eat Stocks -- But You Can Store Wealth In Liquor And Rice

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As stock markets remain volatile and trust in cryptocurrencies continues to erode, a growing number of consumers are turning to something more grounded - and financially resilient: everyday tangible goods. Amid intensifying U.S.–China tariff tensions and persistent inflation concerns, people are increasingly moving their money away from abstract financial instruments and into real, essential commodities - like liquor and rice - not just as items of consumption, but as stable, long-term stores of value.

"During times like these, we're seeing more people step away from over-financialized, virtual instruments and shift toward things that have everyday value," said Yen Chang, Director of Public Relations, Asia-Pacific at AIFIAN. "It's not just about financial growth anymore - it's about holding onto something that's useful, needed, and real."

Traditional tools like stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies are all facing growing challenges. Stocks have become highly volatile, driven more by speculation than fundamentals. Bonds, which once offered stability, now struggle to keep up with inflation. Cryptocurrencies are facing regulatory uncertainty and liquidity issues.

According to a recent article from Forbes Finance Council, 2024 saw several rare moments where both stocks and bonds declined at the same time - a situation known as a "dual drawdown." These events highlight the risks of relying solely on virtual or paper-based holdings.

By contrast, tangible goods - especially those from primary industries like agriculture, forestry, and fisheries - offer both practicality and long-term dependability. These are things people eat, drink, build with, or store - not abstract assets, but real-world necessities with consistent demand.

"At AIFIAN, we help people access and store everyday essentials that come from real industries," Chang explained.

AIFIAN's platform makes it easy for users to purchase, store, and monitor these goods without worrying about logistics. Liquor, in particular, has become a popular option due to its stable demand and ease of storage. The platform also provides a global interface where users can transfer ownership when needed, offering flexibility in how these materials are used.

With recent tariff shifts, many users have begun allocating more of their spending toward tangible items like liquor and agricultural products. This trend is especially pronounced among younger generations. According to Crain Currency, many Millennials and Gen Z consumers are increasingly turning to wine and spirits - not just for drinking, but as investment assets.

As traditional financial systems feel out of sync with their values or budgets, younger investors are turning to tangible alternatives that reflect both cultural relevance and potential long-term returns. This generational shift aligns with AIFIAN's mission to make real-world asset ownership accessible, familiar, and future-proof.

About AIFIAN

AIFIAN is a U.S.-based retail platform helping over 700,000 users worldwide purchase, store, and manage essential physical goods-such as alcohol, agricultural commodities, and long-term consumables-from trusted sources in primary industries.

SOURCE AIFIAN LIMITED

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED