Asetek Updates 2025 Financial Guidance


2025-04-25 06:01:45
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AALBORG, Denmark, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S ("Asetek" or "the Company") updates its revenue outlook for the SimSports segment for the full year 2025. Revenue is now expected to be in the range of $5 to $10 million, with the previously communicated gross margin guidance of 30–35% expected to decrease to 28-33%. The prior revenue guidance for the SimSports segment indicated an expected revenue in the range of $12 to $15 million in 2025.

Guidance for the Liquid Cooling segment remains unchanged, based on present discussions with the majority of the Company's key Liquid Cooling customers, who have confirmed that, at present, no changes are being made to their purchasing plans. Given the high level of uncertainty, Asetek remains committed to maintaining regular and proactive communication with all customers to promptly identify and implement any necessary measures should conditions change.

As a result, total group revenue for 2025 is now expected to be in the range of $45 to $53 million, compared to the previous guidance of $52 to $58 million. The Group's adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be in the range of 0–3%, revised from the previous guidance of 3–5%.

The adjusted outlook mainly reflects the impact of tariffs implemented to date by the U.S. government on imports from other countries, most significantly related to products made in China. In 2024, approximately 50% of total revenue in the SimSports segment is derived from sales to the U.S. market. Due to the tariffs, Asetek has ceased all shipments to the U.S. as well as major U.S.-based consumer electronics retailers have ceased purchasing from China, which effectively means that, at present, no sales are being made to the U.S. market.

The updated full-year revenue guidance for the SimSports business segment also reflects a soft start to 2025, following high year-end 2024 activity and weakening consumer confidence.

Asetek will release its first quarter report for 2025 on April 28.

Overview of 2025 full-year guidance revision

Guidance item

Updated guidance on
April 25, 2025

Previous guidance
communicated on
March 7, 2025

Adjustment

Group revenue

$45 to $53 million

$52 to $58 million

Revised down

Group adj. EBITDA margin

0-3%

3-5%

Revised down

Liquid Cooling revenue

$40 to $43 million

$40 to $43 million

Unchanged

Liquid Cooling gross margin

40-45%

40-45%

Unchanged

SimSports revenue

$5 to $10 million

$12 to $15 million

Revised down

SimSports gross margin

28-33%

30-35%

Revised down

For questions or further information, please contact:

Per Anders Nyman, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2566 6869
[email protected]

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), is a developer and manufacturer of high-quality gaming hardware. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China and Taiwan.

