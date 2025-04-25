Asetek Updates 2025 Financial Guidance
|
Guidance item
|
Updated guidance on
|
Previous guidance
|
Adjustment
|
Group revenue
|
$45 to $53 million
|
$52 to $58 million
|
Revised down
|
Group adj. EBITDA margin
|
0-3%
|
3-5%
|
Revised down
|
Liquid Cooling revenue
|
$40 to $43 million
|
$40 to $43 million
|
Unchanged
|
Liquid Cooling gross margin
|
40-45%
|
40-45%
|
Unchanged
|
SimSports revenue
|
$5 to $10 million
|
$12 to $15 million
|
Revised down
|
SimSports gross margin
|
28-33%
|
30-35%
|
Revised down
For questions or further information, please contact:
Per Anders Nyman, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2566 6869
[email protected]
About Asetek
Asetek (ASTK), is a developer and manufacturer of high-quality gaming hardware. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China and Taiwan.
SOURCE Asetek
