COLT PARTNERS WITH THE STATE OF GEORGIA TO PROMOTE SAFE AND RESPONSIBLE FIREARM OWNERSHIP

Colt's Efforts to Elevate Safe and Responsible Ownership (SARO) Result in Resolutions from the Georgia Senate And House of Representatives, Along with The Governor's Commendation

ATLANTA, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC, a brand synonymous with American firearm excellence for more than 185 years, is leading the charge in safe and responsible firearm ownership in Georgia. Colt's goal is to continue expanding firearm education, safety awareness, and responsible ownership through statewide initiatives.

As part of its ongoing effort, Colt is fully funding Georgia's "Give It a Shot" program-developed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR)-which offers hands-on firearms training with certified instructors. To ensure access for all Georgians, Colt launched its "Colt Safety Scholarships," providing eligible residents with free enrollment in the program over the course of the next 12 months. Interested participants can apply at coltsafe .

"Colt is proud to support this initiative that reflects our deep commitment to firearm safety, education, and responsible ownership," said Joshua Dorsey, Colt Manufacturing Company president. "By investing in training and education, we're helping ensure Georgians are equipped with the skills and knowledge to handle firearms safely and responsibly."

On the heels of the highly successful Safety Impact Award earlier this year, Colt continues leading the national effort to promote Safe and Responsible Ownership (SARO) for all firearm owners, including this significant investment in Georgia. The company's leadership in this area has already earned formal recognition, receiving two statewide resolutions - one from the Georgia House of Representatives and another from the Georgia Senate - as well as a commendation from Georgia Governor Kemp. These acknowledgments reflect the broad support for SARO as an initiative that prioritizes public safety and responsible firearm use.

"With Colt's support, we're making quality firearms education more accessible than ever," said Walter Rabon, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. "Our Give it a Shot program, intended for those with little to no experience, is an opportunity for any Georgia resident to benefit from education on safe gun handling, shooting fundamentals and ways to expand their experience post-instruction, while also having a great time on the range."

This ongoing effort includes growing support from industry peers and respected firearm manufacturers, including Taurus, Bergara and CVA, in backing the SARO initiative and the DNR's education and outreach efforts. Together, these companies are working to create greater access to firearm safety education across the state, ensuring that all Georgians, regardless of background or experience level, have the opportunity to learn responsible ownership practices.

To apply for a Colt Safety Scholarship, learn more about the SARO initiative, or access free firearm safety education in Georgia, visit coltsafe .

About Colt Manufacturing

Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC ( ) is among the world's leading designers, developers and manufacturers of firearms. Founded by Samuel Colt in 1836, Colt's Manufacturing has supplied civilian, military and law enforcement customers in the United States and abroad for over 185 years. Colt operates its manufacturing facility in Hartford, Conn.

SOURCE Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC.

