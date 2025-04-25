ITRI Named A Top 100 Global Innovator For The Ninth Time
"In a rapidly evolving global technology landscape, innovation is our only way forward. Through market-driven R&D, we're solving real-world challenges and deepening Taiwan's technological edge," said Edwin Liu, President of ITRI. Meanwhile, he emphasized the significance of connecting technology to the market, stating that ITRI has partnered with over 40 financial institutions and the Small & Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Fund of Taiwan (TSMEG) to promote intangible asset monetization. Furthermore, ITRI established the Intellectual Property Innovation Corporation (IPIC) to build a robust patent pool that secures key technology patents, helping companies mitigate patent litigation risks and tap into the global market.
In IP analysis, ITRI also developed an AI system to streamline the patent analysis process for the information and communications technology industry. The system is capable of evaluating over 400,000 global standard-essential 5G patents and specifications developed by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) to reduce IP-related risks and improve decision-making efficiency.
