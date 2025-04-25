ITRI Named A Top 100 Global Innovator For The Ninth Time

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Compiled through rigorous patent analysis, the Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators list recognizes organizations with consistent, high-impact innovation. This recognition highlights ITRI's excellence across indicators such as patent uniqueness, globalization, and impact. Vasheharan Kanesarajah, Vice President, Business Strategy, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said, "Among the Top 100 Global Innovators of 2025, ITRI stands out as the only government and academic research organization in the Asia-Pacific region. This marks the ninth year that ITRI has been recognized as a Top 100 Global Innovator, and it is the eighth consecutive year of this honor, demonstrating its consistent influence in intellectual property and innovation research worldwide. Many of ITRI's patents have driven advancements across diverse sectors, leaving a significant impact on the global innovation ecosystem."

"In a rapidly evolving global technology landscape, innovation is our only way forward. Through market-driven R&D, we're solving real-world challenges and deepening Taiwan's technological edge," said Edwin Liu, President of ITRI. Meanwhile, he emphasized the significance of connecting technology to the market, stating that ITRI has partnered with over 40 financial institutions and the Small & Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Fund of Taiwan (TSMEG) to promote intangible asset monetization. Furthermore, ITRI established the Intellectual Property Innovation Corporation (IPIC) to build a robust patent pool that secures key technology patents, helping companies mitigate patent litigation risks and tap into the global market.

In IP analysis, ITRI also developed an AI system to streamline the patent analysis process for the information and communications technology industry. The system is capable of evaluating over 400,000 global standard-essential 5G patents and specifications developed by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) to reduce IP-related risks and improve decision-making efficiency.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Thailand in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit .

