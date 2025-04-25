GRAVITY ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seoul, South Korea, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or the“Company”) today announced that the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations Web site at The shareholders and ADS holders of Gravity may receive a hard copy of the annual report, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Unit, Gravity Co., Ltd., 15F, 396 World Cup buk-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul 03925, South Korea. In the annual report on Form 20-F, the consolidated revenue is KRW 500,845 million, the operating profit is KRW 85,384 million, and the net profit attributable to parent company is KRW 84,919 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. (In millions of KRW)

2024 2023 YoY Revenue 500,845 725,516 -31.0% Operating profit 85,384 160,367 -46.8% Net profit attributable to parent company 84,919 132,019 -35.7%





About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit

