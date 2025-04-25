Registration Of Share Capital Reduction By Reduction Of The Par Value Of Shares In IDEX Biometrics – 25 April 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the share capital reduction in IDEX Biometrics ASA (the“Company”) resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 11 April 2025, agenda item 3.

The share capital reduction by reduction of the par value of the shares in the Company has been registered.

Following the registration, the Company's share capital is NOK 8,315,942.32 divided into 831,594,232 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.01.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +47 91800186

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ...

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA ( IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit .

About this notice:

This notice was published by Kristian Flaten, CFO, 25 April 2025 at 11:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.