Nanny Agency Founder Brings National Expertise In Premium Nanny Placements To Scottsdale Families

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Families across Scottsdale are discovering something special about ABC Nannies - and it's not just the quality of the nannies they place. Behind this well-regarded Scottsdale Nanny agency is Jami Dennis, a nationally recognized leader in the nanny industry and the current President of the Association of Premier Nanny Agencies (APNA).After more than 20 years of serving families in Colorado, ABC Nannies expanded into Arizona - bringing with it a reputation for excellence, professionalism, and integrity. Now leading the Scottsdale branch, Jami Dennis brings not only her extensive experience, but also a unique national perspective on what high-quality childcare should look like.As President of APNA - the industry's most respected professional association - Jami plays a key role in shaping the standards that guide nanny agencies across the country. From background checks and safety protocols to caregiver training and ethical placement practices, her influence is helping raise the bar nationwide. Scottsdale families now have the rare opportunity to work directly with a nanny agency led by one of the industry's top voices.“The work we do here is personal,” says Dennis.“Every family has unique needs, and every nanny placement is a partnership built on trust. Being part of APNA means holding ourselves accountable to the highest standards - and I'm proud to bring that level of care to families in Scottsdale.”ABC Nannies specializes in placing experienced, career nannies with families looking for long-term, dependable care. The agency supports families every step of the way, with a focus on transparency, safety, and strong, lasting matches.Families in the Scottsdale area interested in learning more about ABC Nannies can visit or call 303.321.3866 to schedule a consultation.About ABC NanniesFounded over 20 years ago, ABC Nannies is a nationally recognized nanny placement agency known for its thorough vetting process, personalized placements, and commitment to ethical standards. With locations in Colorado and Arizona, the agency places nannies, newborn care specialists, and family assistants in homes where high-quality care is a top priority.

