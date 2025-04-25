Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prosafe SE: Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 16 May 2025


2025-04-25 05:30:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prosafe SE (the "Company") refers to the announcement published on 24 April 2025 in connection with the proposed recapitalisation of the Company (the "Transaction").

An Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on 16 May 2025 at 13:00 CEST to pass resolutions required for the completion of the Transaction.

The notice of the meeting, together with attendance and proxy forms are attached hereto.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be arranged virtually through Lumi.

All documents to be processed in the meeting, including a guide for online participation, are available on

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to (

Oslo, 25 April 2025

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 90 / +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • Prosafe SE - Notice of EGM on 16 May 2025

MENAFN25042025004107003653ID1109472292

