Prosafe SE: Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 16 May 2025
An Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on 16 May 2025 at 13:00 CEST to pass resolutions required for the completion of the Transaction.
The notice of the meeting, together with attendance and proxy forms are attached hereto.
The Extraordinary General Meeting will be arranged virtually through Lumi.
All documents to be processed in the meeting, including a guide for online participation, are available onProsafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to (
Oslo, 25 April 2025
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 90 / +47 952 03 886
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
-
Prosafe SE - Notice of EGM on 16 May 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment