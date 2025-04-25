Zoeta Dogsoul Expands Digital Presence With New App And TV Channels

With our Labrador at our Center

Sebastian Stroeller Dog Behaviorist

Zoeta Dogsoul Unveils Innovative Digital Platforms for Dog Training

CHIANG MAI, CHIANG MAI, THAILAND, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zoeta Dogsoul, a trailblazer in dog training and behavioral science, has announced the launch of its latest digital offerings, including a new app and dedicated TV channels available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google TV, and Samsung TV. This expansion marks a significant step in making professional dog training more accessible to pet owners worldwide.The new app, designed with user-friendly features and AI-powered technology, provides dog owners with a comprehensive suite of training tools. From interactive Live Training Sessions to an extensive library of Video-on-Demand content, users can now access expert-led insights and training techniques at their fingertips. Available in 95 languages, the app ensures that language is no barrier to effective dog training.In addition to the app, Zoeta Dogsoul's new TV channels offer a unique viewing experience for dog enthusiasts. These channels, accessible on major streaming platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google TV, and Samsung TV, feature a variety of programming tailored to enhance the bond between dogs and their owners. Viewers can enjoy educational content, training demonstrations like obedience training from Dog Behaviorist , and exclusive interviews with leading experts in canine education."Our mission at Zoeta Dogsoul is to revolutionize the way people connect with their dogs," said Sebastian Stroeller, CEO of Zoeta Dogsoul. "By expanding our digital presence, we are breaking down barriers and providing dog owners with the tools they need to understand and nurture their pets like never before."This strategic expansion aligns with Zoeta Dogsoul's commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of canine education. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and expert knowledge, the company continues to set new standards in dog training, ensuring that every dog owner has access to the resources necessary for effective training and a harmonious relationship with their pet.Zoeta Dogsoul's dedication to understanding the soul of the dog is evident in its approach to training and education. With these new digital platforms, the company is poised to reach an even broader audience, fostering a global community of informed and empowered dog owners.

