Caroline Bakker Joins Sharjah Reading Festival Panel To Empower Women Writers With Insights On Self-Publishing

Caroline Bakker to speak at Sharjah Reading Festival panel on self-publishing, sharing insights on ADHD, PMDD, and building a wellness author brand.

- - Caroline BakkerDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author, wellness coach, and mental health advocate Caroline Bakker will join a panel of thought leaders at the Sharjah Reading Festival on May 3, 2025, in a session sponsored by IngramSpark titled“Beyond the Manuscript: Navigating Self-Publishing Success.”The panel will feature insights from regional and international voices on writing, publishing, and personal branding for authors. Caroline will present strategies for pre- and post-launch book marketing and share her journey from first-time author to mental health advocate.“Writing my book helped me transform personal adversity into empowerment for others,” says Bakker.“I'm honored to help other women do the same-especially those navigating neurodiversity or emotional health challenges.”The session will be moderated by Christopher Sako of Ingram Content Group (UK) and Hassan Ali of Lightning Source Sharjah. Fellow panelists include:Yasmen Ahmed – CBT therapist, best-selling author, and founder of Inspire With YasKim A Page – Communication coach and cross-cultural speakerDr. Adil Al Zarooni – Entrepreneur and brand strategistThe event will cover topics such as:Building an author brand and thought leadership platformDistribution strategies using IngramSpark and regional printersCreating a compelling book launch strategyWriting with authenticity across diverse culturesCaroline's book, The Healing Journey: Navigating Adult ADHD and PMDD , was self-published in 2025 and explores the lesser-known overlap between ADHD and PMDD in women. Her mission is to equip women with holistic tools for healing and personal development.Event Details:🗓 Date: May 3, 2025🕔 Time: 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM📍 Venue: Intellectual Hall, Sharjah Expo Center🎟 Panel: Beyond the Manuscript: Navigating Self-Publishing SuccessAbout Caroline BakkerCaroline Bakker is a Dubai-based author, health coach, and meditation teacher. Her work focuses on empowering women through holistic wellness, emotional healing, and spiritual self-leadership. She is the founder of Meditations by Amazon Warrior and an advocate for neurodivergent awareness.

