my mimi - menstrual disc

my mimi - menstrual disc | Limited Edition Blue

my mimi - Best Sustainable Period Care Solution in Australia for 2025

Australian Teens Embrace Reusable Period Care: New Guide Highlights First-Time Use of Menstrual Discs

- Kate NewburyVICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new guide released this month explores how Australian teenagers are leading a shift in menstrual care preferences, with many embracing reusable products like menstrual discs as their first choice. As sustainable living continues to gain importance, the next generation is demonstrating growing awareness of eco-conscious and cost-effective alternatives to traditional pads and tampons.The change comes in response to growing concerns about environmental waste and the rising cost of disposable period products. According to a 2023 national survey, 37% of young Australians reported using a reusable product during their last menstrual cycle. The trend reflects a broader global movement toward sustainable, body-safe solutions for menstruation.The beginner-focused guide was developed by Melbourne-based period care brand my mimi, which has emerged as a leader in the reusable product space. The guide is designed specifically for teens and first-time users and offers a comprehensive introduction to menstrual discs, including how they work, how to use them, and what benefits they offer for school-aged users.Understanding the Menstrual Disc : A New Option for TeensUnlike tampons or pads, menstrual discs are inserted into the vaginal fornix and collect rather than absorb menstrual fluid. Made from medical-grade silicone, these discs provide up to 12 hours of leak-resistant protection. This makes them particularly well-suited to teens with active lifestyles, offering comfort and confidence throughout the school day, during sports, or overnight.“Reusable products like menstrual discs are changing the way people think about their period,” said Kate Newbury, Founder of my mimi.“For teens especially, having a product that's comfortable, safe, and environmentally responsible makes a big difference in how they experience and talk about their cycles.”While the concept of using a disc might seem daunting at first, the guide breaks down the learning curve with practical tips, such as starting at home, using a mirror for better visibility, and staying relaxed during insertion and removal. Resources also include links to instructions on how to use a menstrual disc and how to clean it.Why Teens Are Making the SwitchThere are four key reasons why menstrual discs are appealing to first-time users:.Eco-Friendly: A menstrual disc significantly reduces the waste generated by disposable products. A lifecycle analysis comparing reusable and disposable period care found that the environmental impact of a menstrual cup or disc is less than 1.5% of that of pads and tampons..Cost-Effective: Though the upfront cost is higher, reusable products save users hundreds of dollars over time. The average user will spend only 10% of what they would on disposables when switching to a menstrual disc..Comfort: Many users report that discs are more comfortable than other options, particularly during physical activity, due to their flexible shape and internal placement..Convenience: With up to 12 hours of continuous protection, menstrual discs are ideal for school days, extracurriculars, and sleep-eliminating the need for frequent changes.Debunking Myths and Easing ConcernsThe guide also addresses common concerns, including safety and ease of use. Medical-grade silicone, the material used in my mimi's discs, is widely recognised as safe and is used in numerous health and wellness products.“Safety is a top priority for first-time users and parents alike,” added Newbury.“That's why my mimi products are rigorously tested and come with clear, teen-friendly guidance to support a stress-free experience.”Concerns around leakage and insertion are also addressed. When used correctly, menstrual discs create a secure seal, significantly reducing the risk of leaks. Although some practice may be needed, the majority of users report becoming comfortable within one to three cycles.The Role of Education in Period EmpowermentEducation is at the heart of my mimi's mission. The company not only produces high-quality reusable products, but also prioritises informed choice and support for its community. In addition to product guidance, the brand's website includes articles, FAQs, and real-life stories from users. Reviews of the my mimi menstrual disc highlight how teens are embracing their cycles with confidence and ease.In recognition of its innovation and commitment to sustainability, my mimi was recently awarded Best Sustainable Period Care Solution in Australia of 2025 by Best of Best Review. The award underscores the brand's leadership in eco-conscious design and its dedication to improving the period care experience for all users.A Movement Toward Sustainable Period HealthThis latest guide represents more than a product spotlight-it reflects a generational shift in how young people view their menstrual health. With access to better information and ethical product alternatives, teens today are making empowered, sustainable choices earlier than ever before.“Periods are a part of life, and every person deserves the tools and education to manage them confidently,” said Newbury.“We're proud to support a new generation that's breaking taboos, asking questions, and embracing reusable options as their first choice.”The full guide, First Period, First Menstrual Disc: A Beginner-Friendly Guide for Teens, is available at:

Kate Newbury

my mimi

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube



How do I know if my menstrual disc is in right?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.