Enemy Intensifies Attacks: 175 Combat Engagements Recorded On Frontline In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 24, 175 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded along the frontline.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Facebook post detailing the situation as of 08:00 on Friday, April 25, Ukrinform reports.

The Russian army launched a missile attack and 110 airstrikes targeting Ukrainian positions and settlements, deploying 72 missiles and 201 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy conducted 6,178 attacks, including 115 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,148 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes were carried out near towns and villages, including Uhroidy, Krasnopillia, Stepok, Riasne, and Myropilske in the Sumy region; Kremskyi Buhor in the Chernihiv region; Ridkodub and Putnykove in the Kharkiv region; and numerous locations across the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, such as Oleksandro-Kalynove, Myrnohrad, and Huliaipole.

Ukrainian forces destroy 41 Russian, another 40 disappear from radar

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile units, and artillery successfully targeted six areas of concentrated enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as nine artillery systems and one Russian command post.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy assaults in the areas of Nova Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove, and towards Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 15 attacks, attempting to breach defenses near Novyi, Kolodiazi, Torske, and Yampolivka, as well as in the directions of Olhivka, Ridkodub, and Novyi Myr.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces successfully stopped eight Russian offensives near Bilohorivka and in the directions of Verkhniokamianske and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 13 combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, and in the directions of Bila Hora, Predtechyne, and Dyliivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted 17 attacks targeting Toretsk, Leonidivka, Shcherbynivka, Dachne, and advancing in the directions of Dyliivka and Novospaske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 65 Russian assault attempts across multiple locations, including Vodiane Druhe, Zvirove, Tarasivka, Sukhyi Yar, Berezivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlynove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Kotliarivka, and Andriivka. Further assaults were thwarted in the directions of Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Chunyshyne, Oleksiyivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Romanivka, and Myroliubivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian forces launched 10 attacks near Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, and toward Rozlyv and Odradne, but were ultimately stopped.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made nine unsuccessful attempts to advance near Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Shcherbaky, and in the direction of Mala Tokmachka.

Ukrainian forces successfully repelled three Russian attempts to advance in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

No combat engagements were reported in the Huliaipole and Kharkiv sectors yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no indications of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defense forces continued operations in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Over the past day, the Russians carried out 17 airstrikes, dropping 26 aerial bombs, and fired 367 times, including five attacks using multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders thwarted 27 assault operations by the invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to April 25, 2025, amounted to about 946,500 troops, including 1,170 invaders killed or wounded in the previous day.