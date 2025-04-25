Rescuer Injured In Pavlohrad Following Another Russian Strike

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-25 05:14:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A rescuer sustained injuries in Pavlohrad, located in the Dnipropetrovsk region, during a subsequent Russian strike.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

In the morning, Russian forces launched a drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region. Initial reports confirm that three people, including a child, were killed in Pavlohrad, with several others sustaining injuries.

Emergency workers successfully rescued 10 people, including two children.

Read also: Casualties, damage reported as Russians attack Pavlohrad with drones

The strikes ignited fires at the impact sites, including a five-story building and several vehicles, which were extinguished by firefighters.

Additionally, fires broke out at industrial facilities in the Synelnykove and Samar districts due to the attacks. Emergency crews are working to contain them.

