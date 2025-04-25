In Crimea, Drones Attack Airfields In Novofedorivka And Kacha Social Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the night of April 25, drones attacked airfields in Novofedorivka and Kacha in temporarily occupied Crimea.

That's according to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

“Last night, UAVs targeted Russian airfields in Novofedorivka and Kacha, as reported by our subscribers,” the post reads.

The attack lasted approximately five hours.

Explosions were also reported in Armiansk and Krasnoperekopsk, though the consequences of the strikes remain unclear.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of April 23, explosions were heard in Crimea, with reports suggesting that an airfield may have been targeted.