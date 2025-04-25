Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Crimea, Drones Attack Airfields In Novofedorivka And Kacha Social Media

2025-04-25 05:14:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 25, drones attacked airfields in Novofedorivka and Kacha in temporarily occupied Crimea.

That's according to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

“Last night, UAVs targeted Russian airfields in Novofedorivka and Kacha, as reported by our subscribers,” the post reads.

The attack lasted approximately five hours.

Explosions were also reported in Armiansk and Krasnoperekopsk, though the consequences of the strikes remain unclear.

Read also: Explosions heard in Crimea overnight, possible strike at airfield – media

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of April 23, explosions were heard in Crimea, with reports suggesting that an airfield may have been targeted.

