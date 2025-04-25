In Crimea, Drones Attack Airfields In Novofedorivka And Kacha Social Media
That's according to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.
“Last night, UAVs targeted Russian airfields in Novofedorivka and Kacha, as reported by our subscribers,” the post reads.
The attack lasted approximately five hours.
Explosions were also reported in Armiansk and Krasnoperekopsk, though the consequences of the strikes remain unclear.Read also: Explosions heard in Crimea overnight, possible strike at airfield – media
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of April 23, explosions were heard in Crimea, with reports suggesting that an airfield may have been targeted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment