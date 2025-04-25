UN Records 848 Civilian Casualties From Russian Shelling In Ukraine In April

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Between April 1 and April 24, at least 848 civilian casualties resulting from Russian shelling were reported in Ukraine, including 151 fatalities and 697 injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine cited these figures from a detailed report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

The MFA emphasized that the publication, titled“Sustained large-scale attacks by Russian armed forces kill and injure civilians across Ukraine in April,” published on April 24, marks a significant step in the documentation of Russian war crimes.

“From 1 to 24 April 2025, HRMMU has verified 848 civilian casualties (151 killed and 697 injured)-a 46 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The verification process is still ongoing, with casualty numbers expected to rise,” the report says.

The ministry added that special attention in the publication is paid to Russia's barbaric, large-scale and planned attack on April 24 on Kyiv and at least eight other regions of Ukraine.

"The facts outlined in the OHCHR publication represent only part of Russia's systematic and deliberate terror against Ukrainian civilians. The Russian Federation's deployment of missiles, drones, and other indiscriminate weapons in densely populated urban areas constitutes a crime and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law," stated the MFA.

The MFA has called on the international community to take a decisive stance against Russian shelling, reiterating Ukraine's commitment to ending the war through peace efforts under the leadership of the United States and with the participation of European partners.

The Ministry highlighted that, on March 11 during talks in Jeddah, Ukraine agreed to an unconditional and comprehensive 30-day ceasefire. However, rather than advancing toward peace, Russia has escalated its terror against civilians, intensifying brutal attacks on residential areas in Ukrainian cities.

The Ministry stressed that such crimes must not go unpunished and condemned the normalization of Russia's violent aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv, Kyiv region and other regions of Ukraine observe a day of mourning on Friday, April 25, for the victims of the Russian missile and drone strike on the capital on April 24.

On the night of April 24, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. Damage and destruction were recorded in six districts across the capital.

On the morning of April 25, search and rescue operations were completed at the site of a missile attack on a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. Emergency and restoration work is ongoing. Damaged building structures are being dismantled.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 12 people were killed and 87 others were injured.