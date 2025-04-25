Mugham Television Competition Kicks Off

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 9th Mugham Television Competition has kicked off with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

The selection rounds of the competition, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Azerbaijan Television, are currently underway.

During the selection rounds, which will last until April 30, the jury will select 20 young people and 10 teenagers from among the participants who submitted documents for the competition from all regions of the republic.

The members of the jury include People's Artists Arif Babayev, Malakkhanim Ayyubova, Mansum Ibrahimov, Nazakat Teymurova, Sakina Ismayilova, Sardar Farajov, Vamig Mammadaliyev, and Honored Cultural Worker Ilgar Fahmi.

Teenagers and young people aged 8 to 30 will participate in the 9th "Mugham" Television Competition, which will start on May 13.

Boys aged 14 to 17 are not allowed to participate in the competition due to their voice change period. The competition will be held in two age groups: teenagers aged 8-16 and young people aged 16-30.

On the 2nd and 4th days of the week, the competition for teenagers and then for young people will take place live on Azerbaijan Television and Medeniyyet TV, and the winners will be determined in each category.

The competition participants will present ghazals by classical and modern Azerbaijani poets in mugham sections, as well as perform folk songs, tasnifs and drum-mughams.

At the end of August, the final concert of the 9th Mugham Television Competition is planned to be held and the winners will be awarded.