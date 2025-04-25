Pakistan Warns Of Full-Scale Retaliation Amid Rising India Tensions
Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that any military action initiated by India would be met with full force, stating that such a scenario could spiral into a full-scale war between two nuclear-armed neighbors, Azernews reports.
Asif urged the international community to pay close attention to the escalating tensions, emphasizing the potential for a "catastrophic" conflict.“Any action initiated by India will be responded to with full force. If they attack or take a similar step, it will result in a major retaliation,” he said.
The minister stressed that the presence of nuclear weapons on both sides of the border raises the stakes significantly:“The tension between nuclear-armed countries is always worrying. These are two nuclear states-if the situation gets out of control, the consequences can be catastrophic."
The sharp rhetoric comes in the aftermath of a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22, where gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists, killing at least 17 people. The incident has reignited long-standing hostilities in the region, where cross-border accusations and military alerts have often accompanied periods of violence.
Regional observers are watching closely as both nations increase security measures and harden their rhetoric, raising concerns over a possible escalation.
