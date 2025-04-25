Washington Sees Peaceful Protest Against 'Armenian Genocide' Claims

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A peaceful demonstration was held in Washington, D.C., in front of Sheridan Circle with the participation of members from the Turkish and Azerbaijani diasporas. The protest was organized in response to a march by the Armenian diaspora commemorating the so-called "Armenian genocide," Azernews reports.

The event gathered hundreds of diaspora members from various U.S. states. Participants raised the flags of Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and other Turkic nations while chanting slogans such as“ASALA Must Be Held Accountable for Armenian Terrorism,”“U.S. Supports the Turkish-Armenian Historical Commission,” and“Reconciliation Is Better Than False Accusations.”

Photos of diplomats and their families who fell victim to Armenian terrorism were displayed, while acts of terror committed against Turks and Azerbaijanis were strongly condemned. Protesters emphasized that both Turkish and Azerbaijani communities advocate for peace and called for historians-not politicians-to evaluate the events of 1915.

In the evening hours, demonstrators continued voicing their messages as they marched past the U.S. embassies of Azerbaijan and Turkiye, directing their slogans at the Armenian diaspora members moving from Sheridan Circle toward the White House.