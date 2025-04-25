Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Hosts EU's Top Diplomat

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Hosts EU's Top Diplomat


2025-04-25 05:14:10
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, has met with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

Azernews reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared via their official social media account, the two officials began their bilateral talks on key matters of mutual interest.

The meeting marks a significant step in enhancing diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and the European Union, underscoring the importance of strategic cooperation and dialogue in the region.

MENAFN25042025000195011045ID1109472198

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search