Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Hosts EU's Top Diplomat
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, has met with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.
Azernews reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared via their official social media account, the two officials began their bilateral talks on key matters of mutual interest.
The meeting marks a significant step in enhancing diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and the European Union, underscoring the importance of strategic cooperation and dialogue in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment