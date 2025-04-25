Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Hosts EU's Top Diplomat

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, has met with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

Azernews reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared via their official social media account, the two officials began their bilateral talks on key matters of mutual interest.

The meeting marks a significant step in enhancing diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and the European Union, underscoring the importance of strategic cooperation and dialogue in the region.