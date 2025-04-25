403
Kuwait Crude Oil Down USD 1.79 To USD 70.38 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price fell USD 1.79 during Thursday's trading to reach USD 70.38 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 72.17 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.
Brent futures, however, rose by 43 cents to USD 66.55 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 52 cents to USD 62.79 pb. (end)
