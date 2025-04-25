Statement By H.E. Ahmad Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General On World Intellectual Property Day

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) 25 April 2025 -“World Intellectual Property Day is an opportunity to reaffirm the significance of empowering innovators and creators by providing them with the tools and means needed to protect their intellectual property rights - protection that plays a vital role in modern economic systems. In the UAE, intellectual property (IP) is key to driving the growth of creative industries, enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy and fostering an environment conducive to creativity and innovation across various fields.

The UAE remains committed to establishing legislative and regulatory frameworks that support this vital sector, while providing innovators and inventors with all the enablers they need to unleash their full creative potential and develop their projects, thereby reinforcing the UAE's standing as a global destination for ambitious talent.

The country continues to launch pioneering initiatives and projects aimed at advancing the IP sector. These include a new national IP ecosystem comprising 31 initiatives, designed to support innovation and creativity in line with international best practices; the launch of the 'Patent Incubator' project to document the patent registration processes across all emirates; and the establishment of a new green IP pathway to stimulate innovation in the fields of environmental sustainability and the new economy.

At the Supreme legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), we reaffirm our commitment to enhancing the legislative framework for the protection of intellectual property rights in the UAE, in line with the national drive to foster a creativity and innovation-driven business environment, contributing to increased competitiveness and the advancement of sustainable development.”